Alhaurín el Grande fire is declared 'controlled' by Infoca forest fire brigade During the night some 100 specialist firefighters continued working non-stop against the hot spots that still pose a risk of reactivation

Specialist Plan Infoca firefighters have brought the fire under control which broke out last Friday in the Sierra de Mijas and quickly spread to Alhaurín de la Torre and Alhaurín el Grande. An official announcement was made this morning, Tuesday, 19 July, by the Andalusian forest fire brigade on its Twitter account.

🔴CONTROLADO el #IFMijas a las 11:30 horas.

Gran trabajo. INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) July 19, 2022

The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control after working through the night to extinguish hot spots that presented a risk of reactivation.

A total of one hundred forest firefighters, two operations technicians, an environmental agent, three fire engines, a medical unit and a mobile meteorology and transmission unit were involved in the operation. A control line has been established but further firefighting work will continue inside this limit.

According to the latest provisional data, a total of 1,875 hectares have been affected in the three municipalities affected by the fire, which forced the evacuation of 2,200 homes over the weekend and which was stabilised at around 7.30pm on Sunday.

After the fire broke out some nine housing estates and residential areas in the affected municipalities were evacuated: Ardalejo, Buenavista, San Jorge, La Chíchara, Pescadores, El Chorro and the upper part of Doña Paca, in Alhaurín el Grande; and Lauro Golf and Pinos de Alhaurín, in Alhaurín de la Torre, but all residents have been allowed to return to their homes.