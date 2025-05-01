Alhaurín el Grande completes accessibility work at its town hall

Julio J. Portabales Alhaurín el Grande Thursday, 1 May 2025, 19:47 Compartir

Alhaurín el Grande has taken an important step forward in terms of accessibility with the completion of the work on its town hall. The unveiling of these improvements, carried out in recent months, took place last Friday (25 April).

As explained by works councillor Teresa Sánchez; the municipal architect, Guillermo Ordóñez; and the coordinator of the public works department, Salvador Ramón Pérez, the actions have made it possible to create a space that is "more accessible, closer and transparent for all citizens".

Among the most notable interventions are the installation of a new ramp that bridges the great difference in level, the incorporation of an adapted lift that connects the two floors of the building and the elimination of architectural barriers on the first floor, which now has a single level. The layout of the customer service areas has also been optimised and all the access doors have been adapted to comply with current regulations for people with reduced mobility.

The council has stressed that the aim of these actions is to "guarantee that all residents, regardless of their mobility or circumstances, can have equal access to public services".

Inauguration

The inauguration ceremony brought together hundreds of local residents, associations and groups, and was presided over by the mayor, Anthony Bermúdez, accompanied by the territorial delegate for justice, local administration and public function, María Teresa Pardo. Both were in charge of unveiling a commemorative plaque on the façade of the building.

The event also served to pay tribute to the democratic history of the municipality, in a ceremony led by the second deputy mayor, Ana Belén Ordóñez. Official medals were presented to members of the current municipal authority, while an emotional tribute was paid to former councillors and mayors who have contributed to the progress of Alhaurín el Grande since the democratic transition of 1979 until today.

The late councillors Juan Rodríguez, José Aragón and Gonzalo Torres were especially remembered, as well as former mayors Antonio Solano Rueda and José Ortega Pérez. Also speaking was Francisco Jiménez Díaz, the oldest living mayor of the municipality, who gave a speech full of emotion and memory, highlighting the value of public service and the importance of political commitment. During his speech, he presented a commemorative plaque to the current mayor.

Finally, Anthony Bermúdez took the floor to thank all the councillors and mayors for their dedication and commitment to the municipality: "Thank you for the sacrifice for the common good, for making a commitment to society and for loving Alhaurín el Grande so much", concluded the mayor.