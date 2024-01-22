Body of man found inside burnt-out house after fire in Alhaurín el Grande

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 22 January 2024, 09:32 Compartir Copiar enlace

The body of a man has been found inside a house after a fire broke out in the Malaga province town of Alhaurín el Grande, according to the Junta's 112 Andalucía emergency control room.

The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10.15pm, when several people called 112 because flames and smoke were coming out of a three-storey house in Calle Nueva.

Callers also said that there could be at least one person inside the house, according to a statement from the emergency coordination centre.

112 Andalucía immediately alerted the provincial fire brigade, Local Police, Guardia Civil and the 061 emergency ambulance service.

Sources from the Local Police confirmed to 112 that, after the fire was extinguished, the emergency services found the lifeless body of a 40-year-old man inside the house affected by the blaze.

The fire brigade said that the flames gutted the room where the deceased was found and that the rest of the house was affected by smoke. The cause of the fire is being investigated.