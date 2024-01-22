Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Calle Nueva in Alhaurín el Grande. Google Maps
Body of man found inside burnt-out house after fire in Alhaurín el Grande
112 incident

Body of man found inside burnt-out house after fire in Alhaurín el Grande

Several callers alerted the 112 emergency services to the blaze on Saturday evening

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 22 January 2024, 09:32

Compartir

The body of a man has been found inside a house after a fire broke out in the Malaga province town of Alhaurín el Grande, according to the Junta's 112 Andalucía emergency control room.

The incident happened on Saturday night at around 10.15pm, when several people called 112 because flames and smoke were coming out of a three-storey house in Calle Nueva.

Callers also said that there could be at least one person inside the house, according to a statement from the emergency coordination centre.

112 Andalucía immediately alerted the provincial fire brigade, Local Police, Guardia Civil and the 061 emergency ambulance service.

Sources from the Local Police confirmed to 112 that, after the fire was extinguished, the emergency services found the lifeless body of a 40-year-old man inside the house affected by the blaze.

The fire brigade said that the flames gutted the room where the deceased was found and that the rest of the house was affected by smoke. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Three Costa del Sol towns top the table for longest life expectancy in whole of Andalucía
  2. 2 Spain reaffirms world leader position with record donation and transplant figures
  3. 3 Malaga CF's automatic promotion hopes suffer major blow
  4. 4 Antequera still chasing the play-offs as they return to winning ways

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad