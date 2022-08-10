Work on final section of new cycle lane in Alhaurín de la Torre put out to tender The council has formalised the contract for the creation of 700 metres of cycle lane to connect with the existing section

First phase of the bike lane between Torrealquería and El Romeral. / SUR

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has put out to tender the construction of the last section of the bike lane between the Torrealquería and the El Romeral neighbourhoods.

The council has formalised the contract for the execution of the work, which contemplates the creation of 700 metres of cycle lane to connect with the existing section.

The work will also include the improvement of road safety on the new section. This will include the widening of the road with the aim of facilitating visibility and reinforcing road safety for drivers and cyclists on a road especially used by heavy goods and agricultural vehicles.

The project has a total budget of 164,330.92 euros and an execution period of two months.

The town hall also announced it will continue to work on project to install another bike lane on the Cuesta de Zamorilla, which will connect the route with the Alhaurín de la Torre urban area and La Huertecilla.

These projects are part of the plan commissioned by the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, to improve communications between the different neighbourhoods of Alhaurín de la Torre, while promoting sustainable and non-polluting means of transport.