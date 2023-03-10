Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Delete
Ángeles Muñoz. SUR
Green and sustainable tourism project
MARBELLA

Green and sustainable tourism project

The planned scheme will also improve the connection between the promenade and the Adolfo Suárez conference and exhibition centre

Joaquina Dueñas

Friday, 10 March 2023, 01:00

Compartir

A new recreation and leisure area with a children's playground, three viewpoints and accessible by all, are the key features of a new project started at the mouth of the Guadalpín stream in Marbella.

With a budget of 750,000 euros from European sustainability funds linked to tourism projects, the recreation area is expected to take around six months to complete.

The planned scheme will also improve the connection between the promenade and the Adolfo Suárez conference and exhibition centre.

The town mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, explained the initiative is intended to “promote sustainable and green tourism.”

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para suscriptores

Suscríbete

¿Ya eres suscriptor?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad