Green and sustainable tourism project

A new recreation and leisure area with a children's playground, three viewpoints and accessible by all, are the key features of a new project started at the mouth of the Guadalpín stream in Marbella.

With a budget of 750,000 euros from European sustainability funds linked to tourism projects, the recreation area is expected to take around six months to complete.