Green and sustainable tourism project

A new recreation and leisure area with a children's playground, three viewpoints and accessible by all, are the key features of a new project started at the mouth of the Guadalpín stream in Marbella.
With a budget of 750,000 euros from European sustainability funds linked to tourism projects, the recreation area is expected to take around six months to complete.
The planned scheme will also improve the connection between the promenade and the Adolfo Suárez conference and exhibition centre.
The town mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, explained the initiative is intended to “promote sustainable and green tourism.”
