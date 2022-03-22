Government authorises 26-million-euro improvements to the Bobadilla - Algeciras railway line The modernisation works will allow 56 trains to run a day instead of the present 28

The works will be carried out on the line between Bobadilla and Ronda. / sur

The Council of Ministers has now authorised improvements to the telecommunications along a stretch of the railway line between Bobadilla and Algeciras, which is an important connection between Spain’s biggest container port and the future Dry Port in Antequera.

Specifically, the current telephone blocking system on the line between Bobadilla and Ronda is to be removed and replaced by an Automatic Single Track Blocking system (BAU), which will operate with Centralised Traffic Control (CTC). The contract will cost an estimated 26 million euros (excluding IVA) and will take about 24 months to complete.

This system has already been installed along the rest of the 105 kms of line, so once completed on this last stretch it will significantly improve the reliability and frequency of the service.

The signalling will be more reliable, with new state-of-the-art electronic interlockings and the replacement of the current telephone interlocks by an Automatic Single Track Interlocking (BAU) between Bobadilla and Ronda, says the government representative in Malaga, Javier Salas. The project is being co-financed by the European Regional Development Fund (Feder).

"This will give a new impetus to the works on the Bobadilla-Algeciras line, which is part of the Atlantic and Mediterranean corridors. It is an infrastructure that connects Andalucía with the rest of Europe, and will be vitally important in the economic development of the Serranía de Ronda and the region of Antequera, because it will improve the movement of freight and passengers,” he said.

He explained that in future 56 trains will be able to run a day instead of the present 28, and travel time will be reduced. It will make this option more competitive for operators and will attract traffic from Algeciras port, which is more sustainable and will reduce the amount of traffic on the roads.