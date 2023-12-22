El Gordo prize brings 2.8 million euros to Malaga province

The lottery office in Calle Mármoles, in Malaga city, where parts of El Gordo and a fifth prize were sold.

Antonio M. Romero Málaga Friday, 22 December 2023, 14:43

Spain's El Gordo Christmas lottery prize was slow in coming this year. It was not until 1.17pm that the jackpot in this special Christmas lottery - 88008 - was drawn from the drums during the ceremony held in Madrid's Teatro Real this Friday.

A small part of this top prize, some 2.8 million, has been won by the holders of tickets sold in the province of Malaga, while the rest of the tickets were sold in several provinces around Spain.

Five 'décimo' tickets of El Gordo have been sold in Malaga city, each of them with a prize of 400,000 euros. Two of them in office number 61, located in Calle Armengual de la Mota. One has been sold in an office in Calle Catapilco; another one in Calle Mármoles and the fifth one in Calle Almería.

In Ronda a 'décimo' ticket of El Gordo was sold at the office in Avenida de Málaga and another in Benalmádena, in Calle Real.