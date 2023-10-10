Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Frutos, De la Torre, Arcos and Marmolejo, during the launch. Marilú Báez
&#039;Get a job in 24 hours&#039;: Malaga&#039;s hospitality sector launches major new employment campaign
'Get a job in 24 hours': Malaga's hospitality sector launches major new employment campaign

Businesses need staff across all areas, from the kitchen to front of house and even delivery drivers

Juan Soto

Malaga

Tuesday, 10 October 2023, 16:54

A new initiative aimed at helping people find a job in hospitality within 24 hours has launched on the Costa del Sol.

The Mahos association is behind the new campaign, 'Get a job in 24 hours', which officially kicked off this Tuesday to coincide with Hotel and Catering Day. There are currently around 200 job vacancies with businesses needing staff across all areas, from the kitchen to waiting tables and even delivery, according to the association. Those interested in working in the trade should register on the association's employment portal. There are currently more than 2,000 registered companies.

Mahos president Javier Frutos launched the initiative during the presentation of Hotel and Catering Day at Chinitas restaurant in Malaga city. "The aim of this campaign is to communicate that the hospitality industry in the province is a major sector of the economy, with a collective agreement among the five best in Spain, and where you can work and make a career today," he said.

Frutos also said the hotel and catering industry exceeded 100,000 employees on average for the first time between June and September. "This is a day of celebration and vindication because we belong to a leading sector and this makes us proud in a land of entrepreneurship". In the past four months the sector has had an average of 105,000 workers, with peaks of 107,000, Frutos added.

Training, the main challenge

Upskilling and training needs improvement, Frutos said, and pointed out that Mahos has already signed agreements with different training schools such as Cesur and Exe or companies such as Victoria. "It is important to encourage people to be able to work in our sector," he said.

Malaga mayor Francisco de la Torre, who was also at Tuesday's launch, said the hospitality and catering industry "forms part of the image, the culture and the soul of the territory". "It is a great driving force for tourism, but it also offers society itself opportunities to have a good time out," he added.

