St George charity opens new boutique in Sabinillas The shop, which is an improved location, will offer a range of clothes and different labels

The new shop in Calle Pío Baroja, next to the council offices. / SUR

After outgrowing its previous premises, the St George charity has opened a bigger, better and brighter boutique offering nearly new fashions for men and women, including vintage and designer labels.

It can be found in Calle Pío Baroja, next to the council offices in Sabinillas and it is open Monday to Saturday from 10am to 1.30pm.