A gang that specialised in stealing drugs from other traffickers is busted on the Costa The National Police investigation started after a discovery of 996 kilos of hashish in a van, and resulted in the arrest of ten people. Twelve high-end vehicles were also seized during raids

Irene Quirante Malaga

Spain's National Police force has dismantled a gang in Malaga which allegedly stole drugs from other drug traffickers.

Known as 'vuelcos', police had been on their trail since November last year after a chase where officers intercepted nearly 1,000 kilos of hashish in a van. The drugs had apparently been stolen from other drug traffickers, police said. In addition to the 996 kilos of narcotics, the officers found a reflective vest belonging to the police force, as well as a weapon, ammunition, gloves and a balaclava.

The incident sparked a thorough police investigation where officers detected various money laundering operations in which the members of the gang allegedly used family members as front men to hold illegally-obtained assets in their name.

Last month police arrested ten people for drug trafficking, money laundering and membership of a criminal organisation. Nine houses were raided where police seized 103,580 euros in cash, five cars, and documents.

Officers also seized a rifle, ammunition, communications equipment, a bullet-proof vest, a tactical knife, a television and 1,889 grams of hashish. Twelve high-end vehicles were also seized and the accounts of those investigated have been blocked.