Free tickets for Spain's local and medium-distance trains available from tomorrow

From tomorrow (Saturday 30 December) regular Renfe train passengers will be able to get their hands on new free passes for Cercanías and Rodalies local services and Media Distancia trains to travel until 30 April.

Spain's free travel offer will continue to operate throughout 2024, although for periods of four months at a time, with a new season ticket being required for each of these periods. A deposit of 10 euros will still have to be paid, which will be returned if more than 16 journeys have been made, or 20 euros in the case of Media Distancia services.

To speed up the purchase of season tickets and avoid unnecessary waiting, Renfe recommends purchasing season tickets through the Renfe Cercanías app or, in the case of Media Distancia and Avant season tickets, through the www.renfe.com website.

The 50% discount has also been extended for Avant (high speed medium distance) train services, which will also apply to other high-speed routes that have been declared a Public Service Obligation (OSP).

Likewise, free Media Distancia season tickets may be used on Avant services on the point-to-point Madrid-Salamanca route and on the high-performance A Coruña-Ourense and Murcia-Alicante lines.

Prevention of irregular use

Following problems detected last year where Media Distancia season ticket holders would reserve several seats but only travel on one or none at all, Renfe has implemented stricter measures.

On conventional Media Distancia routes, Renfe has extended to one hour (currently 10 minutes) the time in which a reservation must be confirmed or, if the journey is not made, cancelled.

Therefore, users who are not going to use the seat reserved with the season tickets must cancel it at least 60 minutes in advance. If, on at least three occasions, they have not cancelled the seat with the aforementioned advance notice, they will lose the right to purchase new season tickets during the following 30 days.

For the first two cancellations not made with the required minimum notice, Renfe will send the passenger a message to the contact details provided by the passenger, warning them of the possible consequences.

The company is also preparing additional measures for the Avant services, which will come into force on 1 March 2024 and which will be announced in the coming weeks.