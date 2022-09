Franciscan friar returns to his Axarquía roots The painting was found in an antique shop in Orense and has been donated to Moclinejo's church by a local writer and journalist

The painting is hanging on the right hand side of the main nave. / SUR

A reproduction of a painting of a Franciscan friar born in Moclinejo in the eighteenth century has been donated to the Our Lady of Grace church in the village.

Local journalist and writer Eduardo Herrero has given the church a large-format reproduction of a work found in an antique shop in Ourense province.

Measuring 150 by 200 centimetres, the painting presides over the right-hand side of the main nave, just at the entrance to the church.