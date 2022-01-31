Reported Covid recoveries were four times higher than new infections over the weekend With the five deaths reported in the province in the last 48 hours, 104 patients have died with coronavirus in January, a figure that rises to 2,165 during the entire pandemic

The number of people reported to have overcome Covid infections in Malaga province over the weekend is considerably greater than the new positive tests registered. Compared to the 906 new infections recorded, some 3,897 people have recovered from the virus.

With the five deaths reported in the province in the last 48 hours, January ends with 104 coronavirus deaths, a figure that rises to 2,165 during the entire pandemic.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate has dropped again and stands at 845 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Malaga province. The Andalusian rate has also experienced a decline and stands at 1,041.4. Across the Andalucía region, during the weekend, some 5,637 positives, 16 deaths and 17,077 recoveries were reported.

The infection rate continues to decrease in the six health districts of Malaga province. The one with the highest incidence is Axarquía, with 1,608.7 cases of Covid per 100,000 in the last 14 days. It is followed by the Serranía (1,056.4), La Vega (982.1), Malaga (892), Valle del Guadalhorce (620.6) and Costa del Sol (574).