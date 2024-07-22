Gang accused of 25 house burglaries across Malaga province busted after cops find clues inside coffin

SUR Malaga Monday, 22 July 2024, 17:34 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

A gang that specialised in home burglaries and is accused of at least 25 thefts in Malaga province has been taken down, with the National Police force arresting four people.

The leader of the group, who had great expertise in breaking locks, was in charge of breaking into the homes. If the burglars were surprised by the residents, they would not hesitate to use violence, National Police said.

Officers carried out two searches where they seized the tools used by the suspects to break into homes, as well as jewellery, money and a simulated gun.

The investigation, carried out by the robbery unit of Malaga's provincial police station, started in July last year following a number of burglaries which suggested to police they had been committed by the same offender.

The alleged perpetrators had a long criminal record, which led them to adopt numerous measures that made it difficult for police to track them down.

During the investigations, officers detected several of the suspects travelling in a vehicle in the centre of Malaga city. As police swooped, they tried to flee but without success.

Officers found a coffin inside the car they were travelling in where they hid the tools to break into peoples' homes. The four suspects have been remanded in prison.