Four arrested in Malaga province after police bust international drug trafficking ring
Crime

Four arrested in Malaga province after police bust international drug trafficking ring

As well as the arrests, searches were also carried out in Fuengirola and Benalmádena and in the Dutch city of Tilburg, resulting in the discovery of drugs, cash and firearms

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 July 2024, 18:09

Spanish and Dutch police have busted a drug trafficking gang based in Malaga province and arrested four people.

The gang organised the transport of narcotic substances by vehicle - mainly cocaine and hashish. The main suspect and his wife owned numerous houses and businesses worth more than three million euros, according to investigators.

In addition to the four people arrested, searches were carried out in Fuengirola and Benalmádena and in the Dutch city of Tilburg, resulting in the discovery of 52 kilos of hashish, 50 kilos of MDMA, different quantities of cocaine, ketamine and amphetamine, some 330,000 euros in cash and two firearms.

The police investigation started last February when officers became aware of the gang linked to the shipment of large quantities of narcotics. Initial investigations established the network, made up of Italian and Dutch nationals, was allegedly involved in preparing different drug transports by vehicle - mainly cocaine and hashish - operating from Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

Gang members made numerous trips to different countries to make police investigations more difficult, according to the National Police. The network also had several legal companies it used to launder the money from drug trafficking. At the same time, the investigation into the assets revealed that the main suspect and his wife owned numerous homes and commercial premises worth more than 3 million euros, and the transfer of these was therefore blocked.

In collaboration with Dutch police, in mid-June the police operation was carried out simultaneously in both countries, with two searches in Fuengirola and Benalmádena and several in Tilburg, in the Netherlands. The four people arrested are accused of drug trafficking, money laundering, illegal possession of weapons and belonging to a criminal organisation.

