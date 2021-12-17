Forecasts for rain around Christmas and into January Bad weather is to be expected before Christmas and will continue into the new year

European weather models are predicting that the long-awaited heavy rain will arrive just ahead of Christmas locally and continue on and off into the new year.

The first significant rain could fall in Malaga province on 21 and 22 December but there will be a series of low fronts rolling into Spain into January. Next week's first rain could be up to 30mm.

The change is due to an anticyclone forming over Greenland, which will push the low fronts further south and into Spain. The Aemet government weather office in Malaga said, "There could be abundant rain, needed to balance out the dry period we have just been through."

This upcoming period of rain is set to last for an extended period of time. It will go past Christmas, New Year and the beginning of January. It's still not possible to see the days of heaviest rainfall, such as Christmas Day or New Year's Day, but the Aemet government weather office said, "There could be a case of enough rainfall that's necessary to re-balance the drought period we've just gone through."