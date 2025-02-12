Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Forbes corrects world&#039;s rich list and bumps owner of Marbella&#039;s La Cañada shopping centre up the ranking
Finance

Forbes corrects world's rich list and bumps owner of Marbella's La Cañada shopping centre up the ranking

Tomás Olivo accumulated a personal fortune of 4.5 billion dollars in 2024, which also makes him the fifth richest person in Spain

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 February 2025, 18:29

After correcting its error, the high-profile Forbes business and finance magazine has elevated the position of Spanish entrepreneur Tomás Olivo to 739 in the list of the world's richest people. The developer and largest shareholder of Galerías Comerciales (GGC), one of Spain's leading groups in the shopping centre sector, has amassed a total fortune of 4.5 billion dollars in 2024, which makes him the fifth richest business owner in Spain.

The richest man in Malaga was born in Murcia and later adopted in the capital of the Costa del Sol. Even though his company's headquarters are currently in Madrid, his life and business have been linked to the south coast of Spain for decades. Olivo is also a major shareholder and director of Unicaja Banco.

However, when Forbes first published its list of the world's richest people last year, the Spanish businessman was in for a surprise, according to SUR's sister newspaper Ideal. The list calculated his wealth in a way that reduced it from 3.5 billion dollars to 2.8 billion, subtracting about 700 million dollars from it. The 'king' of shopping centres argued that the data used was incorrect and has managed to get the prestigious magazine to correct the error.

In the latest update, Forbes has elevated Tomás Olivo to 739th place on the world's list of great fortunes, acknowledging that his current net worth stands at 4.5 billion dollars.

