Malaga's longest-serving flamenco tablao nominated in Remarkable Venue Awards The Kelipé Centro de Arte Flamenco, which opened in 2002, has been nominated in the Best Attraction category due to its extremely authentic Gypsy flamenco show

Malaga’s longest-serving flamenco tablao, Kelipé Centro de Arte Flamenco, has been nominated in the sixth edition of the Remarkable Venue Awards, which is organised by the Tiqets platform.

The awards cover five categories: the Best Attraction, Best Museum, Best Onsite Experiences, Most Remarkable Venue and Best Landmark.

The flamenco tablao, which opened in 2002, has been nominated in the Best Attraction category due to its extremely authentic Gypsy flamenco show, which attracts sell-out audiences throughout the whole year. The establishment also offers flamenco dance and guitar classes in several languages, and it was the city’s first centre dedicated solely to flamenco.

The club, which will compete with the Bioparc Valéncia, the Athletic Club Museoa in San Mamés, and the Nerja Caves, among others, is owned and run by Susana Manzano - La Yedra, a Gypsy dancer and singer from Jerez de la Frontera.

The selection for the national awards is based on customer reviews and the winners of the initiative will be announced on 28 September. The awards will be presented at a ceremony during the Tourism Innovation Summit in Seville on 2 November.

If successful, the flamenco club will then be entered into the global awards later in the year.

Susana told SUR in English that everyone at the club, which includes her guitarist husband, Amit Zuker, are “very excited and extremely happy to have been nominated”.