Five suggestions for romantic getaways in Malaga province

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 16:06

Valentine's Day on 14 February is the perfect excuse to plan a romantic getaway without having to travel far away and Malaga province offers plenty of fantastic destinations for this coming weekend, but are also perfect at any time of the year. Enchanted forests, spectacular panoramic views, pretty villages, family-run wineries and places associated with romantic legends are just some of the places you can visit on these getaways.

1 Los Reales de Sierra Bermeja Spanish fir forest

Zoom A poem by García Lorca awaits in the heart of this Spanish fir forest.

It is one of the enclaves with the best panoramic views in the province and is home to a valuable Spanish fir forest, which has resisted, like the most solid relationships, even external threats. This beauty spot offers the possibility of taking a simple route such as the Paseo de los Pinsapos, which ends in the heart of the forest with a small square named after the poet García Lorca. It is also possible to climb the peak of Los Reales with little effort, if you go for lunch, for example, to the Venta El Refugio, which is usually open every weekend and offers a menu using products from the local area.

You can visit some of the nearby villages that offer spectacular walks: Genalguacil, which is a veritable open-air museum; Jubrique, which has narrow alleyways and pretty passages; Casares, known as the 'hanging village'; or Estepona, which claims to be the 'Garden of the Costa del Sol' with its promenade and Mirador del Carmen viewpoint. There is plenty to choose from.

2 Ronda, a land of wines and romantic travellers

Zoom Tourists look at a mosaic depicting romantic travellers in Ronda.

The 'city of dreams' of the poet Rainer Maria Rilke is a must. The Czech writer, like many romantic travellers in his day, Orson Welles and Ernest Hemingway, was captivated by Ronda on his first visit more than a century ago. It is true that parts of it have changed since then, but the old town still retains its original charm. Spectacular churches, a minaret tower, Puente Nuevo bridge, a walk along the 'tagus' gorge, the Arab baths, the Barrio San Francisco district or the Casa del Gigante ('house of the giant') are some of the must-see sights that appear in any guidebook. But there is much more to discover: such as the Ermita de la Oscuridad (chapel of darkness). And, of course, all this can be complemented with a visit to one of Ronda's many bodegas. Some are located far from the centre, but there are also a few, such as Descalzos Viejos, which are relatively close to the old town.

3 Charming villages of the Axarquía

Zoom Kissing corner in Cómpeta.

Frigiliana, Cómpeta, Canillas de Albaida, Torrox, Árchez and Salares. Some do mean winding roads up the mountains, but it is a small price to pay for the reward that awaits. There are a number of inland villages in the Axarquía that can be enjoyed on a romantic getaway. Among them is the triangle of Cómpeta, Árchez and Canillas de Albaida, so close together that it is possible to walk from one to the other (there is even a beautiful hiking route between two of them, Los Molinos). From Cómpeta you can also get to Frigiliana and in between is the hamlet of El Acebuchal. Torrox is another of the charming villages nearby. The former is known for its 'Barribarto' and the latter has one of the best-kept streets in the Axarquía, Calle Nerja. And from Árchez you can also go by road to Salares, an Andalusian labyrinth with a surprisingly rich heritage. A weekend is not really long enough to enjoy this area to the east of Malaga province.

4 Archidona and Antequera, the origin of a legend

Zoom A couple enter he Alcazaba of Antequera through the 'giants' arch'.

The famous myth of the Peña de los Enamorados (lovers' rock), which the writer Washington Irving included in Tales of the Alhambra, has two Malaga towns as settings. On the one hand, Antequera's relationship with the forbidden romance of Tello and Tagzona is well known, since the rock formation of the famous legend is there. However, it should be remembered that the origin of that passion arises in fiction in the castle in Archidona, which offers impressive views, heritage (the remains of an ancient mosque inside a chapel) and a lot of history to tell. On the other side of the Peña, Antequera also has a fortress, an alcazaba (citadel) where the famous legend is also represented today. But beyond the myth of Tello and Tagzona, the two towns have much to enjoy on a romantic getaway.

In Antequera, you can visit El Torcal and the Dolmens, which together with the Peña de los Enamorados form an enclave declared a Unesco World Heritage Site more than eight years ago. To this must be added the charm of its streets, its temples, palaces and ancestral homes. Archidona is a jewel of Andalusian architecture, including Plaza Ochavada, several churches and chapels, a charming old town and hidden places that can be reached by an easy hiking route: the Hoz del Arroyo Marín.

5 Muscatel raisin route

Zoom Casa Museo de la Axarquía with sea views, in the village of El Valdés (Moclinejo).

There are many exciting destinations, such as the triangle formed by Almáchar, El Borge and Moclinejo in the Axarquía. The thing that unites them is the muscatel grape, which is used to produce their famous sun-dried raisins and excellent white and sweet wines. But behind these products there is much more to show and enjoy on a romantic getaway. Charming villages with the backdrop of the Mediterranean, such as the Jardín del Forfe in Almáchar; the surroundings of Nuestra Señora del Rosario church in El Borge or the hamlet of El Valdés in Moclinejo. But there is much more to see. The Galería del Bandolero (bandit museum) in El Borge, Casa Museo de la Pasa (raisin museum) in Almáchar or the Bodegas Antonio Muñoz Cabrera (winery) in Moclinejo. There is also La Posada del Bandolero, in El Borge, a restaurant-cum-museum which was once home to the famous bandit El Bizco de El Borge. For those who want to go hiking there is a beautiful route that links the three villages in one of the stages of the Gran Senda de la Axarquía. There are also local trails that lead to places such as Cerro Patarra, El Ejido or the Camino de la Cornisa, among muscatel vineyards and with views of the Mediterranean.