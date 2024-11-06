Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
CNP
Police arrest five gang members who targeted victims at Costa del Sol train stations and shopping centres
Crime

Police arrest five gang members who targeted victims at Costa del Sol train stations and shopping centres

They carefully watched their victims who were making payments before choosing the right moment to swipe their bank cards or wallets

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 6 November 2024, 09:25

National Police have smashed a gang that targeted victims at train stations and shopping centres on the Costa del Sol. Five alleged members of the gang were caught right after they had committed an offence and have been charged with theft, fraud and belonging to a criminal group.

The arrested men chose their victims while they were making a purchase, carefully observing them when they made a payment with a bank card, thereby obtaining the PIN number. Later, when the victims were distracted, the thieves stole their wallet or card, which they then used to make purchases or withdraw money from ATMs.

The investigation started after police detected an increase in reports of thefts committed in the centre of Malaga, the Cercanías train stations in Malaga city and La Colina in Torremolinos.

The gang can be linked to at least seven thefts all of them committed the same way. Once they had stolen the wallet or bank card, they went to nearby ATMs to withdraw cash, or to shopping centres in the area where they made purchases in different shops.

National Police were then able to identify the five alleged members of the gang after they had just committed an offence. At the time of the arrest, they were carrying several items of clothing, a luxury watch, 1,400 euros and a purse.

In a search carried out at the home of one of the suspects, police officers seized a large amount of documentation proving the offences committed.

Those arrested have been handed over to the courts, with a judge prohibiting them of approaching within 500 metres of all train, metro or bus stations in Malaga, as well as all shopping centres in Malaga city.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town badly hit by 'Dana' storm starts to slowly recover six days after the devastating flooding
  2. 2 How does Spain's emergency warning system for mobile phones work?
  3. 3 Beyond the coast: Exploring Andalucía's hidden heartlands
  4. 4 Maps | Satellite data suggests 230,000 people affected by 'Dana' disaster in Spain
  5. 5 Popular Mexican chain opens new restaurant in Costa del Sol shopping centre
  6. 6 Spanish government unveils 10.6-billion-euro aid package to help flood-hit communities
  7. 7 Price dropped as former Costa del Sol police station goes under the hammer again
  8. 8 SUR in English takes the south of Spain onto the streets of London
  9. 9 Drought-stricken Axarquía reservoir temporarily receiving water from Malaga due to high levels of silt following storms
  10. 10 Normality still seems a long way off in Álora, one of the worst-hit towns in Malaga following last week's 'Dana' storm

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police arrest five gang members who targeted victims at Costa del Sol train stations and shopping centres