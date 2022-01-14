First snow of the year in the Sierra de las Nieves Snowfall above 1,500 metres has left a thin blanket of white across the mountain range while parts of Malaga province have seen scattered showers

The first snow of 2022 has fallen on the Sierra de las Nieves this week. The mantle of light snow is visible in areas above 1,500 metres in altitude, according to the Junta de Andalucía’s Environment Agency. The first snow of the season fell on the national park in November 2021.

It is particularly cold in Ronda at just six degrees that coupled with an unpleasant breeze makes it feel icy, but no further precipitation is forecast.

On Friday 14 January Malaga woke to a warning about dangerous seas and large swells as waves as high as three metres coupled with strong winds battered the coast. The yellow warning was extended to include the Axarquía, Costa del Sol and the Guadalhorce areas.

Cloudy skies will continue in the western part of Malaga province with light, scattered showers continuing. The rest of the province is expected to cloudy with some sunny intervals. Temperatures in Vélez could reach 18 degrees, in Malaga city temperatures will range between eight and 16 degrees. In Ronda, it will not be warmer than 10 degrees.