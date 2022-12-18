Three firefighters injured after fire engine plunges 25 metres down embankment in Totalán Two were trapped after the accident this Sunday morning when, after returning from a call-out in Malaga province, the road gave way under the vehicle

Three firefighters aged 56, 52 and 47 from Malaga's provincial brigade were injured this Sunday morning, 18 Decenber, when their vehicle plunged 25 metres down an embankment in the municipality of Totalán, the 112 emergency service coordination centre has confirmed.

The accident happened around 3am, at kilometre 2 of the MA-3202, when the road gave way under the right rear wheel of the fire engine and the vehicle toppled down the embankment, rolling over several times.

Members of the Rincón de la Victoria Local Police force, who were following the fire engine in their own vehicle, after attending a van fire at kilometre 1 of the same road, saw part of the lane collapse the fire engine passed by and saw it career down the embankment for about 25-30 metres, rolling several times before ending up in the Zarzo stream.

Two of the injured firefighters had been in the fire engine and the third was thrown out during the fall. All three were conscious when the health services arrived, which transferred them to hospital. Two of them remain hospitalised at the Regional Hospital in Malaga, although one of them may possibly be discharged this Sunday. The third is recovering at the Hospital Clínico Universitario.