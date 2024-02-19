Fifteen arrested for livestock theft in Malaga

EP Monday, 19 February 2024, 11:39 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fifteen people have been arrested for livestock theft in Malaga province after they targeted sheep and goats in Colmenar, Casabermeja, Almogía and the Malaga city outskirts. The Guardia Civil's Operation Aries began in December 2022 after several complaints from livestock farmers about theft.

Investigators carried out five health inspections on livestock farms in Casabermeja and Almogía, with the collaboration of the regional agricultural office of Malaga, carrying out an exhaustive health control of the animals and ordering the slaughter of more than 100 head of livestock, mainly sheep and goats, that had no traceability or health control.

The gang collaborated with a vet, who has also been arrested, to prevent the stolen animals from being located by removing the identification ear tags which were sometimes put on other animals to give them the appearance of legality when they were sent to the slaughterhouse, with the consequent danger to public health.

Among those arrested were the owners of a livestock farm in Casabermeja and an illegal slaughterhouse in Almogía, who were family members, and ten other people who bought the animals and participated in the slaughter and butchering of the animals.

The detainees are charged with the crimes of belonging to a criminal organisation, robbery with force, damage, false documentation, concealment, mistreatment of animals, crimes against public food health and seven instances of cattle theft.

The operation was carried out by the Roca Team of Coín´s Guardia Civil.