Fewer Christmas jobs on offer this year in Malaga province The logistics and hospitality sectors will be the most active during the festive shopping season

The Christmas period will be less active this year in terms of employment. At least, that is the conclusion of a study carried out by employment agency Randstad.

Last year the number of new jobs created during Christmas was 14,079 in Malaga province, whereas the agency's estimate for 2023 is just 12,680 jobs, representing a 9.9% decrease.

In any case, the decline in the province is not as bad as that of the region of Andalucía as a whole. In fact the Randstad study estimates that during the coming weeks, the busiest shopping period in the year, a total of 62,100 new workers will be taken on in the region, a decrease of 14.4% compared to the 72,550 seasonal jobs created at the same time last year.

The only province where the numbers will improve compared to 2022 is Almeria, which will record an increase of 28%, while employment will decrease the most in Cadiz (-39.3%), the province with the second-greatest drop in employment in Spain. The number of seasonal jobs will also fall in Cordoba (-15.2%), as well as in Huelva (-14.7%) and Seville (-13.3%).

More decreases in Spain

Andalucía is expected to perform worse than Spain as a whole: in the country, Randstad expects Christmas to create more than 347,000 seasonal jobs nationwide, which is a decrease of 3.5% compared to a year ago. In fact, on a national scale, the only sector in which there will be an increase in employment compared to last year will be the hotel and catering industry, with a rise of 31%. The retail sector is to suffer a further decline in recruitment, falling by 17.6%.

However, there are other regions that will perform worse than Andalucía. Castilla-La Mancha and Extremadura will also suffer decreases in job creation at a rate of 29.3% and 19.9% respectively. On the other hand, the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands break the trend with increases in Christmas-related employment of 35.8% and 30.5% respectively.

Ana Hervás, Randstad's regional director of temporary employment for the east and south of Spain, said: "The Christmas period will be somewhat less active due to the increase in the prices of goods and services, which is already having an impact on the purchasing power of households. By sectors, we will see a boost in employment in hospitality, which is picking up with the increase in foreign and local tourism, and slight reductions in trade and transport, which are more susceptible to the current economic situation in our country."

In any case, the sector that will account for most of the new jobs in Spain, practically half, will be logistics. The jobs most in demand in this sector are packers, forklift operators, warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Although Randstad also notes an increase in the need for customer service professionals with a knowledge of the relevant technology. In addition, Randstad also observes an increase in demand in the hospitality sector, due to the positive period that the tourism and catering sectors are going through after the pandemic.