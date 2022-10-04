Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche and Jaguar: these are the luxury cars sold in Malaga province in September The motoring sector, as a whole in the area, has seen an increase of 15.8% in sales compared with last year but business is still far below pre-Covid levels

There are cars and there are cars. And then there are makes that set the hearts racing of all those who love style on four wheels, and make driving a whole new experience. Ferrari, Bentley, Porsche and Jaguar are undoubtedly in that category.

For most people the prices are way out of reach, but there is a market for luxury cars in Malaga, as shown from sales figures published by the Faconauto association for September. One Ferrari, three Bentleys, two Jaguars, two Maseratis and nine Porsches make up the list of luxury vehicles registered in the province last month.

The monthly report also provides other details of interest, including the sale of 57 Teslas and the consolidation of Seat’s Cupra model, which was one of the most popular, with 122 registered in September.

Altogether, 1,812 new cars were registered in Malaga for the first time last month. That sounds a positive figure, especially as it is 15.8% more than in September 2021, but in fact the sector is finding things difficult. First coronavirus and now inflation, with the consequent reduction in purchasing power, are making it difficult for sales to return to pre-pandemic levels.

“Sales have increased for the second month running, but even so they are below the levels before the pandemic. High inflation, greater economic uncertainty among consumers and the microchip crisis are affecting demand as well as deliveries, and these are determining factors which reflect the fact that the cumulative year remains negative,” said Faconauto in its report.

The most-sold vehicle in Malaga province in September was the Korean Kia, with 151 new registrations. Of course, the range of prices is considerably lower than those of Ferrari, Porsche and Bentley. The second most popular was BMW (141 were registered), followed by Renault with 135 registered last month.