Female doctors outnumber their male colleagues in Malaga

Female doctors registered with the Malaga college of doctors have, for the first time, surpassed the number of registered male doctors. The data comes from the 2024 register, when there were 5,328 registered females compared to 5,174 males. There has been an exponential growth in the number of female doctors since 2011, when there were 4,040 males compared to 2,757 females.

67 per cent of female doctors work in the public sector, 31 per cent in the private sector and two per cent work in both sectors. In the case of doctors, 42% work in the public sector, 40% in the private sector and 18% work in both areas, according to data released on Wednesday 30 April at a press conference given by the Andalusian council of medical associations (CACM).

In 2023 there were 5,074 men compared to 5,055 women. "When analysing the field of work by sex, it is worth noting that in the public sector there is a majority of female doctors: 15,477 compared to 9,286 doctors (1,443 more than in 2023); while in private and mixed practice the majority are men: 4,890 doctors in private and mixed practice and 2,830 doctors in the mixed field," explains the CACM.

The number of working women in Andalucía exceeds the number of men by 4,000, and the difference is even greater in the public sector. "We must insist that the administration increase conciliation measures, protection of pregnancy risk and breastfeeding for all of them. Trying to eliminate 24-hour shifts is a legitimate aspiration of both men and women," the association says.

In Andalucía female doctors tend to work in clinical specialities, while the surgical specialities continue to have more men.