The last tractor rally in Malaga's Paseo del Parque. Ñito Salas
Farming sector calls for new protests in Malaga province and these are the dates and roads affected
Farmers' protests

The tractor rallies, roadblocks and demonstrations are based on a new agreement between the main agricultural associations in the area

Matías Stuber

Matías Stuber

Malaga

Tuesday, 5 March 2024, 09:39

The Asaja, Coag, UPA and Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias agricultural associations have reached an agreement to present a calendar of new demonstrations in Malaga province. 'Tractoradas' (tractor rallies), roadblocks and demonstrations in front of the national government's subdelegation offices will return to draw attention to the unease experienced by farmers and stock breeders as a result of current agricultural policies, especially those set by the European Union. For now, the associations have called for two new days of protest on 7 and 13 March.

On Thursday there will be a new 'tractorada'. It will be on the A-354 and the A-357, specifically, at the Zalea junction. The farming professionals will close the stretch of road from 10am to 1pm. One lane will be kept open for emergency vehicles.

On 13 March, the agriculture sector protests will return to Malaga city. This time, with a demonstration in front of the Subdelegación del Gobierno, on Paseo de Sancha. The intention is to occupy both lanes of traffic - also, between 10am and 1pm. City traffic will be affected and it is expected that Local Police officers will be on hand to divert the traffic.

Rift exists

These new demonstrations also highlight the rift that still exists between the sector and the Ministry of Agriculture. On 28 February, the Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, summoned the agricultural associations to inform them of the agreements reached at the last Council of European Ministers held in Brussels.

"The assessment of all the organisations that attended the meeting was negative, as what was proposed did not meet our expectations by any stretch of the imagination. Above all, because in order to achieve the objectives we are calling for, it is necessary to involve more government ministries, such as those of Ecological Transition, Labour and Finance", stated a communiqué signed by the four main associations of the agricultural sector.

