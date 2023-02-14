'Fall in love with your health', the Valentine's message from San Pedro health centre 'Free yourself from smoke for love' is this year's motto, aimed at promoting the health service's stop smoking programme

This Valentine's Day do something for yourself and take better care of your health. This was the message from the San Pedro Alcántara health centre as it launched the 'Fall in love with your health' campaign on 14 February to promote a healthy lifestyle.

The campaign also extends to the clinics in La Campana and Benahavís and all focus on tobacco as the main thing people should cut out of their lives. The motto for 2023 is 'Free yourself from smoke for love', and the focus has been to promote the quit smoking programme.

A resource is available in all health centres that aims to give people the best chance of kicking the smoking habit. Those interested only have to consult their GP or nurse.

During Valentine's Day, in the San Pedro health centre and its offices, there will be plenty of advice about healthy living habits prepared by the centre's professionals. These include quitting tobacco, increased physical activity and healthy eating tips.

Focus on smoking

A report from the Costa del Sol health district indicates that smoking is the main public health problem worldwide and is the leading cause of preventable death in Andalucía, with passive smoking being the third. Smoking causes a loss of at least 10 years in life expectancy and approximately 10,000 people die each year in Andalucía from smoking-related causes. It is the leading cause of death from cancer, cardiovascular complications and lung disease.

Through a comprehensive anti-smoking plan the Andalusian health service aims to improve the quality of life of the population by reducing mortality and other negative effects related to tobacco. This includes all derivative tobacco products, together with devices capable of releasing nicotine, with a special focus on social inequalities and gender differences.

It continues to cover everything from reducing the prevalence of tobacco use, ensuring quality care, developing actions for the most disadvantaged groups and preventing smoking in certain areas. It is also working towards community participation and collaboration in promoting healthy habits and fostering smoke-free spaces.