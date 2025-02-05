Two Costa del Sol laser hair removal clinics shut up shop: consumer group advises clients who have paid for treatments what they should do

Raquel Merino Malaga Wednesday, 5 February 2025, 15:28 Compartir

A few days ago, Facua, a leading consumers' organisation in Spain, advised that the Granada branch of the Europiel laser hair removal company had closed. It has now confirmed the closure of the clinic's two establishments in Malaga city and in Rincón de la Victoria on the Costa del Sol as well.

Europiel Belleza de España SL, parent company of the Europiel laser hair removal clinics, has already notified Valencia's commercial court of its current situation of "insolvency" and has communicated "the opening of negotiations with its creditors to reach a refinancing agreement".

Facua stated that it has already received complaints from clients who have been affected by non-compliance with contracted services, delays in appointments or problems with the company's app.

Facua Malaga has told customers that they are entitled to a refund of the amount of the vouchers and treatments they have paid for, which are no longer bookable due to the clinic's closures. Even if the company does not provide its clients with the services they have already paid for, it is obliged to refund the amount of the treatments or a proportional part of them, the organisation stated.

Those affected are entitled to reimbursement of the vouchers and treatments they have paid for but will not receive

Facua has recommended that those affected file a complaint against Europiel, demanding that it fulfils its obligations. In the event that the treatments have been paid for by means of bank financing linked to the contract signed with the centre, users should also file a complaint with the bank with which they signed the loan and inform them of the centre's cessation of activity, so that the bank can stop issuing bills.

The consumers' association has also advised that clients request their medical records in order to be able to claim credit for the part of the treatment not carried out, as well as keep all documentation relating to the payments and the contract until they have recovered all the money.

Those affected should also remain alert in case the company ultimately enters bankruptcy proceedings. If a bankruptcy administrator is appointed, they will have one month from the publication in Spain's official state gazette (BOE) to lodge their claims.

Facua has stated that it is prepared to help those who wish to file a complaint against Europiel or simply receive advice and information on the steps to follow.