Designer outlet expansion closer to start date at Malaga's Plaza Mayor McArthurGlen celebrates its third anniversary on the Costa del Sol with new store openings this February

McArthurGlen Designer Outlet, the luxury brand centre located next to Plaza Mayor retail and leisure complex, near Malaga, has celebrated its third anniversary with its mind already set on expansion.

The preliminary work is still in its early stages; the company's objective is to begin construction in 2024. The expansion of the centre will mean it will grow to 30,000 square metres making it the largest outlet centre in Spain.

The company's development director, José Luis Arenas, said that they have "the firm will for things to happen as soon as possible". Without revealing a specific date, he has confirmed that everything is set to start next year. Once the works are under way, the new centre would be completed within 18 to 20 months.

The location of the second phase of the outlet centre. / SUR

Malaga's councillor for urban planning, Raúl López, confirmed they already have environmental approval and that they only need one report to bring the project to the "initial approval" stage, something that could happen "in the coming months". After that various planning reports will still be required, so the works will not begin until 2024.

McArthurGlen currently has 100 stores covering 7,500 square metres. After the expansion, this will reach 30,000 square metres with 75 additional stores. The growth of the shopping centre will be possible by occupying the current car park next to Mercadona and even the karting area, bordering Porcelanosa. Once complete, it should create 800 direct jobs and 2,400 indirect jobs.

On the centre's third anniversary, its director, Javier Mendizabal, was very satisfied with its growth. 2022 saw close to seven million visitors and since the opening, more than 15 million people have visited the centre. Just as positive have been sales, which are up 39 per cent compared to last year.

Upcoming openings

Currently, with 99 per cent of its shop units occupied, the centre has numerous brands waiting for a space to become available. This February the opening of Northface and Coach is expected and during last year Carolina Herrera, Purificación García, Lindt, Moncler and Roberto Cavalli all opened.

During 2023, the centre has set itself the objective of developing a plan to achieve zero net emissions by 2040. This includes improving its environmental and energy management systems and improvements of the photovoltaic installation.

Mayor of Malaga Francisco de la Torre valued the centre's commitment to the city. "Your success is the success of Malaga because this commercial space generates very positive synergies," he said.