Exotic fruit that helps prevent cardiovascular diseases is grown for the first time on the Costa del Sol

An exotic fruit that can help prevent cardiovascular diseases is being successfully grown on the Costa del Sol for the first time.

The Latin American fruit known by the name guaba or pacay and is consumed mainly in Peru and Colombia, is now being grown in the Institute of Subtropical and Mediterranean Horticulture (La Mayora) in Algarrobo.

Seeds were planted six years ago, but finally fruit is starting to emerge. Antonio Cordón, manager of La Mayora, told SUR it is a real milestone. "It is very difficult for this fruit to grow here," he said.

Guaba is considered to have highly beneficial antioxidants which prevent cardiovascular diseases from developing. Being a fruit rich in fibre, it also helps to regulate the functioning of the digestive system and helps to eliminate toxins. It also helps to reduce cholesterol levels in the blood.

When questioned about the possibility of the fruit hitting the shelves in the Malaga province, Cordón said it would prove difficult as the fruit pictured in the article is the only one that has grown in six years. "The guaba is nothing more than an anecdote in our arboretum," he said. La Mayora already has a collection of more than 30 exotic species. Some are planted for scientific purposes and others, as in the case of the guaba, to see if a non-native fruit can grow in this area.