Estepona records 42.5C on the hottest day of the year on the Costa del Sol

Chus Heredia Malaga Friday, 12 July 2024, 20:33

The hot 'terral' wind has made an appearance in Malaga today, Friday 12 July. At around midday the thermometers began to hover at around 38C in many parts of the province. And it didn't take long for the highs to reach over 40 degrees. However, the good news is that Saturday will see a drop in temperatures, which will rise again on Sunday and, particularly, from the beginning of next week onwards.

In the last 12 months, the maximum absolute temperature in the province was recorded at the weather station that Spain's state weather agency, Aemet, has at Malaga Airport. It was 44.2C on 19 July 2023. Today, Friday, the thermometer read 40.3 degrees at five o'clock in the afternoon. A record so far for 2024, but far from that figure.

The terral wind was not blowing in Estepona, which is much more influenced by its proximity to the Strait of Gibraltar and its particular wind regime. But the day has been a hot one for the people of Estepona. Some 42.5C was recorded at four o'clock in the afternoon and, from then on, things started to drop very slightly. On Saturday, the area will record highs of 29C. And the following days will see 34, 36, 35, 29 and 30 degrees.

A woman takes shelter from the summer heat with a parasol. Migue Fernández

In nearby Benahavís, the thermometers have reached 40.8C, while in Torremolinos, at the other end of the western strip of the Costa del Sol, the mercury stopped climbing at 38.5 degrees.

Malaga city

Malaga city, which, like the western Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce valley and Axarquia was on amber alert from one o'clock in the afternoon until nine o'clock at night, experienced an unbreathable atmosphere that was somewhat more bearable near the coast. It reached 41C in El Cónsul at three o'clock in the afternoon, in addition to the aforementioned temperature recorded the airport. For this Saturday, there will be highs of 27C in the city; on Sunday it will be 30 degrees; on Monday it rises to 35C, and on Tuesday it drops to 32.

The thermometers in Malaga city were reading 36 degrees at 11 o'clock on Friday. Migue Fernández

The heat has also taken its toll in the Axarquia, although from Algarrobo and towards Nerja the temperatures have been milder. The maximum in Nerja was 33.7C at five o'clock in the afternoon. In Vélez-Málaga, on the other hand, at around one o'clock it was close to 41C. In Rincón de la Victoria, at lunchtime, it reached 40.2 and then began to drop somewhat.

In the Axarquia the temperatures will also be more bearable over the next few days. For example, in Vélez-Málaga it will be 31, 32, 36, 33 and 31. degrees

The Guadalhorce valley has also suffered from the blast of warm air and Álora registered 40.3C in the afternoon. For the next few days, there will be some respite but with a less marked drop than in Malaga city: 33C on Saturday; 37 on Sunday and Monday; 39 on Tuesday and 32 degrees on Wednesday.

Inland

The inland areas of Malaga province, unusually not covered by the amber heat alerts, has had a somewhat more bearable day, even better than previous days, with highs of 36C in Fuente de Piedra and 35 degrees in Ronda, which will have maximum temperatures between 32 and 35C in the coming days and will register a sharp rise at the end of next week. In the Antequera region, continuing with Fuente de Piedra, there will be highs of around 34C most days and a warming up from Thursday onwards.