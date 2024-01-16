Worker dies after building site accident in Estepona

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 15:14 Compartir Copiar enlace

A construction site worker died this Tuesday lunchtime after a pallet fell on him in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at a building site on the Nueva Atalaya residential development at just after 12 o'clock. The 061 health emergency control room reported that a mobile intensive care ambulance was sent to Calle Amatista to attend to a person injured after a pallet fell on him, but the worker could not be saved.

National Police attended the scene and activated the judicial protocol for the death of a 54-year-old man as a result of the work-related accident, which happened when - according to eyewitnesses - a pallet fell on him from a crane. The 112 coordination centre also alerted the Labour Inspectorate who will also open an investigation.