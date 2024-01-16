Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Worker dies after building site accident in Estepona
112 accident

Worker dies after building site accident in Estepona

Police are investigating the death of the 54-year-old man after, according to eyewitnesses, a pallet fell on him from a crane

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 15:14

A construction site worker died this Tuesday lunchtime after a pallet fell on him in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, according to Emergencias 112 Andalucía.

The accident happened at a building site on the Nueva Atalaya residential development at just after 12 o'clock. The 061 health emergency control room reported that a mobile intensive care ambulance was sent to Calle Amatista to attend to a person injured after a pallet fell on him, but the worker could not be saved.

National Police attended the scene and activated the judicial protocol for the death of a 54-year-old man as a result of the work-related accident, which happened when - according to eyewitnesses - a pallet fell on him from a crane. The 112 coordination centre also alerted the Labour Inspectorate who will also open an investigation.

