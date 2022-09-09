Work starts on the second phase of pedestrianisation of the seafront in Estepona The project aims to completely remodel one of the town's main streets

Work has already begun on the second phase of the project to remodel and pedestrianise the seafront Avenida de España in Estepona.

The next stage will cover the stretch of the coastal road from Avenida Juan Carlos I, in the town centre, west towards Calle Delfín, covering an area of almost 16,000 square metres. It has a budget of more than 3.7 million euros and an estimated completion period of four months, which means that this new phase is expected to be finished at the beginning of next year.

The first phase of the redesign of the seafront from Calle Terraza to Avenida Juan Carlos I opened last month.

Although the new paved area to join the beach to the town's commercial centre will be mainly for pedestrian use, there will also be a cycle lane and emergency vehicle lane, as with the first phase.