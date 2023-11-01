Work starts to extend Estepona's northern ring road

David Lerma Estepona Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Work to extend Estepona’s northern ring road, which aims to improve traffic flow in the town, has begun, according to Ana Velasco, councillor for development, infrastructures and tourism. The project includes the widening of Calle Santiago de Compostela and its connection with the main road of the northern ring road and Camino Vereda de Los Frailes.

This new stretch of road will run parallel to the Hidralia drinking water supply network, which will allow the connection of roads that were previously not connected. The new road will be 100 metres long, which will be fitted out for two-way traffic and will have plants, electricity and street lighting. The project, which is expected to be completed in around 10 weeks, has a budget of 213,071 euros and is being carried out by VGC Global S.L.

The project also includes the development of two green areas as well as the creation of around twenty car parking spaces. In addition, the pedestrian walkway that runs next to the water supply network connects Camino Vereda de los Frailes with Calle Vigo will be upgraded. The town’s northern ring road opened in early 2020 and is, according to the town council, "one of the town’s most important projects in recent years".

The Parque Ferial, Deportivo y de Ocio, Felipe VI Auditorium and the new athletics stadium are now all connected with the northern part of Juan Benítez and link up with the easternmost part of the town centre. All this has contributed to the improvement of traffic circulation, creating a new ring road in the northern part of the town which is an alternative to the existing one on Avenida Andalucía, where traffic is heavier since Avenida de España was pedestrianised.