Final stage of project to complete the transformation of Estepona begins

David Lerma Estepona Friday, 11 October 2024, 12:57

Work has begun on the future Bulevar Parque Central on Avenidas San Lorenzo and España in Estepona on the Costa del Sol, a project which, according to the town hall, will be "the culmination of the great urban transformation that the town has undergone in the last decade".

After the pedestrianisation of the town centre and Avenida de España, the redevelopment of part of the town will involve the creation of another large pedestrian boulevard with leisure areas and an underground car park with a capacity for more than 300 vehicles at a cost of one euro per day for the user, which will replace the existing surface one.

The work has a completion period of 18 months, after Innovaciones Técnicas y Recursos Constructivos, S.A., the company awarded the contract, reduced the initial deadline by two months and also lowered the budget to 17.3 million euros.

The announcement came on Tuesday 8 October from the Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano who explained that the work "has been technically planned to cause the least damage". Similarly, the municipal parks and gardens department is already working on specialised pruning so that the existing trees can be planted to other areas of the town during the work.

The new Bulevar Parque Central de Estepona, with a surface area of 22,000 square metres, develops the roadmap of the Spanish Urban Agenda, "with a triple focus on the social, economic and environmental sustainability" of the work. This will allow the pedestrian boulevard to merge with the Mediterranean, the old N-340 road and with the historic centre.

The area will include features such as squares, promenades, water features and parks, giving personality to the urban space and serving as a meeting point for the public. It also integrates spaces reserved for taxi ranks, loading areas for shops, parking areas for motorbikes, electric vehicles, and bicycle parking, with a commitment to improving transport.