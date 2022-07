Well-known roundabout gets major makeover The remodelling includes a decorative fountain with colourful lights to welcome visitors into the town

An iconic roundabout at the entrance to Estepona has had a dramatic remodelling. A new decorative fountain, highlighted by coloured lights, now welcomes visitors to the town where the Avenidas de España and Andalucía converge. The town council has also improved the water distributor network in the area at the same time.