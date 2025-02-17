Watch as the SUR in English real estate and property investment forum rolls into Estepona

Rachel Haynes Estepona Monday, 17 February 2025, 12:43 | Updated 12:59h. Compartir

Expert professionals in the field of real estate and property investment were brought together by SUR in English on Monday morning in Estepona for the SUR in English Real Estate 2025 forum.

The professionals examined the current situation for those buying a home in the south of Spain either for a permanent residence or for a holiday home.

The morning included two round table discussions moderated by SUR in English journalist Jennie Rhodes. The event was held in collaboration with Estepona town hall in the Mirador de Carmen building.

The first looked at what people need to know when looking for and buying a property on the Costa del Sol. Vanessa Dávila from the Spanish Estate Agent, Santiago Casilari from Arkitech, Jon Sutton from De Cotta Law and Eva Maria Perdigones from Fluent Finance Abroad offered advice from the point of view of their own professions. One conclusion all agreed on was that a buyer needs a team of professionals all working together, from the estate agent to the finance firm, the developer and the legal team.

The second round table focused on the services buyers need once they have bought their dream home in the sun. On the theme of transforming the dream into reality, the speakers discussed insurance, architects projects and exterior decoration. Taking part were architect Benno Buhler, Borja Fernández, head of expatriate business development at Reale Seguros and Lorena Cirillo, commercial director at Coberti.

The round tables were followed by a networking event in which professionals had the opportunity to discuss the industry in greater depth