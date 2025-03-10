Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Image of the crashed vehicle, near the Monterroso bridge, and the emergency services.
Image of the crashed vehicle, near the Monterroso bridge, and the emergency services. Carlos Lozano piloto experto en UAS/drones
112 incident

Video: Driver trapped after car plunges off AP-7 motorway bridge on Costa del Sol

The motorist was freed from the vehicle by the fire brigade this Monday morning, before being transferred to hospital

Rossel Aparicio

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 10 March 2025, 11:14

A driver had to be rescued and taken to hospital for a physical examination early this Monday morning after his vehicle plunged off a bridge on the AP-7 motorway in Estepona. According to 112 Andalucía, the alarm was raised at 7.05am in an area near the Monterroso bridge.

The man, according to 112, was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters from Malaga's CPB provincial brigade.

Officers from the Guardia Civil's traffic division, Local Police, 061 paramedics and road maintenance team also arrived at the scene of the incident, on Camino Pantoja.

