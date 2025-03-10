Video: Driver trapped after car plunges off AP-7 motorway bridge on Costa del Sol

Image of the crashed vehicle, near the Monterroso bridge, and the emergency services.

A driver had to be rescued and taken to hospital for a physical examination early this Monday morning after his vehicle plunged off a bridge on the AP-7 motorway in Estepona. According to 112 Andalucía, the alarm was raised at 7.05am in an area near the Monterroso bridge.

The man, according to 112, was trapped and had to be freed by firefighters from Malaga's CPB provincial brigade.

Officers from the Guardia Civil's traffic division, Local Police, 061 paramedics and road maintenance team also arrived at the scene of the incident, on Camino Pantoja.