Vertical gardens and fountains, a sneak peek of what Estepona's striking new boulevard will look like

Striking plans for a new boulevard in Estepona have been unveiled, revealing water fountains, multi-purpose spaces and vertical gardens. The new boulevard that will link Avenida San Lorenzo with Avenida de España towards the seafront promenade will complete the town centre's transformation over the next few years.

The architect of the new zone is Juan Antonio Fernández, who has also been in charge of devising other similar projects in the area, such as the San Pedro Alcántara boulevard. The project will be developed on Avenida San Lorenzo, where the old town ends and the town hall is located, linked to the widening of Estepona towards the promenade. According to the architect, the aim is to create a large square that will become the "nerve centre" of the town as an open urban space, with more than 22,000 square metres.

To gain pedestrian space, the roads will be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction, and a two-storey underground car park with a capacity for 300 vehicles will be built. According to the town council, the new car park will be included in the municipal parking network system costing just one euro per day.

This new boulevard will have large landscaped areas, with "tall vegetation" and "modern" street furniture, with special lighting in subtle colours. "Quality materials will be used in the finishes, such as natural stone, as the aim is to increase the level of quality and take a step forward in the design of Estepona's urban spaces," said the architect.

The square will also be used as a multi-purpose space, with pergolas for shade, vertical gardens and lighting - ideal for hosting a proposed outdoor summer cinema, and open air exhibitions.

The contract for the technical services corresponding to the drafting of the project is worth about 209,000 euros. These projects are expected to be completed during the course of this year, so works can start in the first quarter of 2024 and be completed in December 2025.

Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, said the project will be "the finishing touch to the great transformation that the city has undergone", with its integration with the renovated urban centre, as "the garden of the Costa del Sol".