Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Computer image of the project for the new boulevard in Estepona. SUR
Vertical gardens and fountains, a sneak peek of what Estepona&#039;s striking new boulevard will look like
Town planning

Vertical gardens and fountains, a sneak peek of what Estepona's striking new boulevard will look like

The aim is to link the seafront promenade with the centre with a 22,000 square metre space that will become the 'nerve centre' of the town

Andrea Jiménez

Monday, 4 September 2023, 18:30

Compartir

Striking plans for a new boulevard in Estepona have been unveiled, revealing water fountains, multi-purpose spaces and vertical gardens. The new boulevard that will link Avenida San Lorenzo with Avenida de España towards the seafront promenade will complete the town centre's transformation over the next few years.

The architect of the new zone is Juan Antonio Fernández, who has also been in charge of devising other similar projects in the area, such as the San Pedro Alcántara boulevard. The project will be developed on Avenida San Lorenzo, where the old town ends and the town hall is located, linked to the widening of Estepona towards the promenade. According to the architect, the aim is to create a large square that will become the "nerve centre" of the town as an open urban space, with more than 22,000 square metres.

To gain pedestrian space, the roads will be reduced to two lanes, one in each direction, and a two-storey underground car park with a capacity for 300 vehicles will be built. According to the town council, the new car park will be included in the municipal parking network system costing just one euro per day.

This new boulevard will have large landscaped areas, with "tall vegetation" and "modern" street furniture, with special lighting in subtle colours. "Quality materials will be used in the finishes, such as natural stone, as the aim is to increase the level of quality and take a step forward in the design of Estepona's urban spaces," said the architect.

The square will also be used as a multi-purpose space, with pergolas for shade, vertical gardens and lighting - ideal for hosting a proposed outdoor summer cinema, and open air exhibitions.

The contract for the technical services corresponding to the drafting of the project is worth about 209,000 euros. These projects are expected to be completed during the course of this year, so works can start in the first quarter of 2024 and be completed in December 2025.

Mayor of Estepona, José María García Urbano, said the project will be "the finishing touch to the great transformation that the city has undergone", with its integration with the renovated urban centre, as "the garden of the Costa del Sol".

Publicidad

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 More than 110,000 music fans enjoy incident-free Cala Mijas festival as dates are revealed for 2024 event
  2. 2 Households in Spain are shopping less at the supermarket than a year ago, but spending 11% more
  3. 3 In pictures and video: storm smashes into central Spain leaving several people dead and missing
  4. 4 Spain's DGT rolls out new road signs and this is what they mean
  5. 5 Last-minute winner brings the joy back to La Rosaleda
  6. 6 Hotels warn that start of Spain's subsidised holiday scheme for pensioners could be delayed by at least three months
  7. 7 These are the five most common security errors made by people on the internet in Spain and this is how to prevent them
  8. 8 Spain prematurely dumped out of the FIBA Basketball World Cup
  9. 9 Town hall criticised after gifting alcohol to men and a washcloth to women in a village in the Alpujarras
  10. 10 Spain's acting PM Pedro Sánchez enjoys one of his favourite bands at Cala Mijas festival

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad