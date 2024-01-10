Two youths arrested for 2,000 euro raid on petrol station in Estepona

Europa Press Wednesday, 10 January 2024, 17:35 Compartir Copiar enlace

The National Police have arrested two male youths for the robbery of a petrol station in Estepona on 2 January carried out with a fake pistol. The pair were detained, one in Estepona and the other in Marbella, on Thursday 4 January, the force said in a statement.

Officers seized a fake pistol with which the robbery, of around 2,000 euros, was carried out. The investigation, carried out by officers attached to the specialised and violent crime unit (UDEV) at the Estepona police headquarters, led to the identification and arrest of the alleged perpetrators of the robbery in just 48 hours.

The incident happened on 2 January, at around 5.30pm, when police received a tip-off regarding the robbery. The first enquiries indicated that a young man, wearing a hooded garment and a mask, had burst into the establishment wielding a short firearm.

After threatening the female employees, the raider took the money from the cash register – approximately 2,000 euros – and, curiously, before escaping, he paid for a soft drink that he took from a display.

According to the police investigation, the perpetrator did not act alone. He was accompanied to the fuel station by another youth, who allegedly provided the weapon to the first and gave him directions to the scene of the crime.

From one of the suspects, officers seized 350 euros from the robbery and the clothes used on the day of the theft. One of those arrested also, spontaneously, told the arresting officers that he intended to use the stolen money to buy a scooter. The two detainees have been handed over to the Juvenile Prosecutor's Office.