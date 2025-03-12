Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Thieves posing as police officers rob foreign tourists at gunpoint at holiday rental villa in Estepona
Crime

The thieves allegedly stole a Rolex watch and high-end designer clothing from the guests, according to National Police sources

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 12:22

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have launched an investigation to identify the alleged thieves who posed as police officers and broke into a holiday rental villa in Estepona on Sunday 9 March. The perpetrators used violence, tying up the three foreign guests before stealing a Rolex watch and high-end designer clothes.

According to the investigation so far, the thieves, armed with guns, had entered the villa shouting: "Police!" One of the guests was hit on the head and was subsequently taken to a health centre for treatment of a bleeding wound.

Another robbery with violence was reported at the end of January, when residents of the Carretera de Cádiz neighbourhood in Malaga city called the police and said that they could hear noises similar to hitting coming from the ground floor flat on Calle Comandante Román. Upon their arrival, officers of the National and Local Police arrested three teenagers between the ages of 16 and 17, who were carrying two knives and a gun. This was their second attempt to rob the flat.

