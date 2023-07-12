This is the hotel in Andalucía rated among the 10 best in the world on Tripadvisor

Daniela Londoño Compartir Copiar enlace

The hotel sector in Andalucía is booming and on the up. And you only have to look at the data and trends to confirm that. In this sense, the Costa del Sol is one of the most popular destinations for tourists and visitors from all over the world. In fact, according to data from Spain's Hosteltur travel trade association, during 2022 the destination was visited by around 12.8 million tourists, a figure just 2% down on the record year of 2019. The reason for it being one of the most internationally known and desired places is not only in its magnificent beaches, pleasant climate and Mediterranean gastronomy. At the same time, this area is characterised by many luxury hotels that offers refined experiences to their visitors.

Proof of this is the award received in May by Ikos Resort and its hotel Ikos Andalusia. The luxury resort was awarded in the category of Best Family Hotel in the World and Best Hotel in Spain at Tripadvisor's annual Travellers' Choice Awards.

According to Lucía Alfaro, a member of Ikos Resorts' communications agency, "these international awards are held every year. In addition, "they reward the best hotels in the world in their different categories. Ikos Resorts, the firm specialising in the luxury all-inclusive concept, was awarded for the sixth consecutive year with a total of six top places in different categories".

But what precisely is Ikos Andalusia and what sets it apart from the competition? With a privileged location on the Costa del Sol, between the cosmopolitan town of Marbella and the historic town of Estepona. Ikos Andalusia is the first Ikos Resorts hotel in Spain, and one of seven in Europe. It has 411 rooms, and a total of 4,000 m2 of swimming pools and extensive gardens. It also has a wide range of services so that guests can enjoy the hotel's facilities, immerse themselves in the gastronomy, get to know the town and its main tourist attractions. In addition, and as part of its "all-inclusive luxury" offer, Ikos Andalusia has nine restaurants.

Michelin menus

All with menus prepared by Michelin-starred chefs, the resort also offers a "dine out" service that gives guests the opportunity to sample flavours from selected local restaurants at no extra cost. Finally, and according to Alfaro, in its commitment to offer exquisite and unforgettable experiences for its visitors. In Estepona, Ikos Andalusia users will also be able to enjoy a state-of-the-art gymnasium. There is also a large spa, an indoor heated pool, thermal suite and a beauty salon. Finally, as part of the "local discovery" programme, guests are able to rent bicycles to explore the hotel's surroundings. As well as having a Tesla electric car available to discover all the nooks and crannies of Malaga province and its surroundings.