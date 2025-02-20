Estepona town hall to distribute more than 83,000 Selwo Aventura free entrance tickets to local residents

María Albarral Estepona Thursday, 20 February 2025, 23:43 Compartir

Estepona town hall has, for another year, promised to issue more than 83,000 invitations to Parque Selwo Aventura, free of charge, for all of its residents.

The initiative is possible thanks to a collaboration agreement signed between the town hall and Parques Reunidos - the company that manages the reserve.

Residents can obtain their ticket by entering a code on the Selwo Aventura website. No more queues at the ticket office for Estepona locals - they can go directly to the entrance turnstile where they will show their invitation.

Zoom Mayor José María García Urbano and Alberto Martín, director of Selwo Aventura. SUR

How does one obtain the code? Interested residents can either go to the town hall offices in Estepona or Cancelada or access the municipal website, specifically to the 'Selwo Aventura Estepona. Promotional Codes' section, where they can identify themselves via one of the available systems (Cl@ve Mobile, Cl@ve Pin, electronic DNI, electronic certificate, or Cl@ve Permanent).

Mayor José María García Urbano said that Selwo Aventura Estepona has become one of the municipality's main tourist attractions, thanks to the improvement to its facilities, which attract tourists from all over the world, making it one of the best parks in Andalucía.

The director of Selwo Aventura, Alberto Martín, encouraged locals and tourists to visit the park, which is not only the best outdoor leisure attraction in Andalucía but also a facility committed to animal welfare, species conservation and biodiversity.