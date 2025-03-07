Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Archive image of one of the craft stalls. SUR
Estepona town hall opens application period for summer craft market
Markets

Estepona town hall opens application period for summer craft market

Those interested in having a stall on the seafront promenade in July and August have until 15 May to apply

María Albarral

Estepona

Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:31

Estepona town hall on the Costa del Sol has announced that the deadline for submitting applications to have a stall at this year's summer market on the Paseo Marítimo (promenade) is 15 May.

Authorised activities include the sale of crafts and prepared and cooked food as well as children's attractions. A total of 32 stalls will be authorised, including 28 craft stalls and two children's attractions. The stalls will be 3x3 metres in size.

"With this market we want to contribute to the promotion and protection of artisan work as a source of employment, a means of social cohesion and a tourist and cultural resource of great potential," said the councillor for commerce, Cristina Cintrano.

The market will open on 1 July 2025 and will end on 7 September 2025 (with the exception of 16 July, which is a public holiday). The market stalls will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while the children's attractions will be open every evening from 7pm to midnight.

Further information with details on how to apply can be found on the town hall website by clicking here.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Pretty inland Malaga town hopes to exceed one million tourists in 2025
  2. 2 Costa business owner kidnapped and beaten by three hooded and armed men before being left injured on roadside
  3. 3 Brics, an open door to replace the US dollar or bricked up?
  4. 4 Prizes up for grabs during popular Costa del Sol tapas event
  5. 5 Foreign residents fight against non-biodegradable waste on the coast
  6. 6 Glamour-flavoured pancakes in Puerto Banús
  7. 7 Luxury holiday rentals are becoming a booming phenomenon in Marbella
  8. 8 Ugandan school rainwater collection tank campaign on the coast far exceeds intended target
  9. 9 Mijas schoolchildren learn importance of correct waste management
  10. 10 Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Estepona town hall opens application period for summer craft market