Estepona town hall opens application period for summer craft market

Estepona town hall on the Costa del Sol has announced that the deadline for submitting applications to have a stall at this year's summer market on the Paseo Marítimo (promenade) is 15 May.

Authorised activities include the sale of crafts and prepared and cooked food as well as children's attractions. A total of 32 stalls will be authorised, including 28 craft stalls and two children's attractions. The stalls will be 3x3 metres in size.

"With this market we want to contribute to the promotion and protection of artisan work as a source of employment, a means of social cohesion and a tourist and cultural resource of great potential," said the councillor for commerce, Cristina Cintrano.

The market will open on 1 July 2025 and will end on 7 September 2025 (with the exception of 16 July, which is a public holiday). The market stalls will be open on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, while the children's attractions will be open every evening from 7pm to midnight.

Further information with details on how to apply can be found on the town hall website by clicking here.