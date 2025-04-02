The Meliá Collection arrives on the Costa del Sol with a luxury Bahía Estepona hotel

SUR Malaga Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 18:35 Compartir

Meliá Hotels International has announced that it is opening a new hotel in Estepona, which will operate under the brand name The Meliá Collection. It will be the first of its kind on the Costa del Sol.

The Bahía Estepona will join the hotel's luxury offer on the Andalusian coast in mid-2026, after undergoing a renovation that will make it an icon of the brand's holiday accommodation offer and will have 134 rooms and suites.

Overlooking El Padrón beach, the outdoor areas of the Bahía Estepona member of Meliá Collection hotel will take centre stage with a swimming pool and garden areas. There will be a focus on wellness thanks to a complete fitness centre and a spa. The hotel will also offer three restaurants, an outdoor pool bar and a lobby bar.

As is typical of The Meliá Collection brand, the hotel will feature a carefully curated cultural programme designed to connect guests with the town. The hotel is located just 20 minutes' drive from Puerto Banús, half an hour from Marbella and just over half an hour from tourist hotspots such as Mijas and Malaga city.

Gabriel Escarrer Jaume, chairperson and CEO of Meliá Hotels International said, "Continuing to grow in the best Spanish destinations continues to be one of our priorities. With the signing of The Meliá Collection hotel on the Costa del Sol, we are strengthening our presence in Andalucía, one of our country's favourite destinations and where Meliá's commitment to quality tourism is a reality."

With the new offer in Estepona, Meliá Hotels International now has 30 hotels open or in the process of opening in Andalucía, including two other The Meliá Collection properties in Cadiz and Ronda. There are 16 Meliá hotels in Malaga province including the ME Malaga hotel in the city centre and the repositioning of one of its hotels in Marbella, which will become the ME Marbella in the next few months.