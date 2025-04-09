Estepona Orchidarium welcomes more than half a million visitors since its opening ten years ago

Emma Pérez-Romera Estepona Wednesday, 9 April 2025, 16:09 Compartir

After a decade of life, the Orchidarium park of Estepona, inaugurated in March 2015, has consolidated itself as one of the town's main tourist attractions. During the past decade, the park has welcomed half a million visitors.

With more than 3,000 species of plants, the Orchidarium contains one of the largest collections of orchids in Spain (1,500) and one of the most important ones in Europe. According to the town hall, it has become "one of the most important stops" for Estepona visitors and "one of the attractions most valued by local residents".

Records show that the majority of visitors are from Spain. Among them are also Estepona residents themselves, as they are granted two invitations from the town hall per year. Nonetheless, the park has also welcomed tourists from various European and international destinations: Germany, France, England, Finland, Italy, Sweden, the US, Argentina, China and Morocco.

Record number of visits in 2024

The Orchidarium hit a record number of visitors in 2024, exceeding 54,000. Not surprisingly, spring is the most popular season for walking around the botanic garden, as it coincides with the blooming season of many of the species. The spring months are followed by August, September and October in the number of visitors.

The building has three glass-covered domes that have completely changed the appearance of the town. The main dome houses dozens of species of orchids and a large waterfall. Outside, it offers a large green lung of more than 15,000 square metres.

The aim of the Estepona Orchidarium is to preserve its botanical collection and to promote the town's cultural heritage.