Costa del Sol desalination plant starts testing phase

The facility in Estepona is a step closer to completion but there has been no significant progress on the seawater desalination plant next to the Castor river

Estepona town hall has two desalination projects on the go to deal with the drought that is affecting southern Spain. One is currently being tested and already has the first health permits in place according to municipal sources. However, the second plant, which will draw water from the sea, was not so easy to set up from an administrative and legal point of view. It is taking longer to complete, despite the fact that it is prefabricated and it is a question of installing it on the ground.

The desalination plant to treat the wells can be managed directly by Estepona town hall through Hidralia, the company contracted to manage it, which is in charge of and technically assists both projects.

Watertightness tests

The plant "is currently being tested for watertightness. In the meantime, the relevant permits and authorisations continue to be processed," the sources say. They explain that authorisations have recently been received from the regional government for all the wells, and the same document is awaited for the desalination plant. Once this documentation is available, "it will be given the definitive authorisation to start up", the sources say.

"As far as the desalination plant is concerned, work continues on the corresponding procedures, awaiting the required permits," they point out. In this sense, there is no further news from other institutions involved, such as the Junta de Andalucía or the Mancomunidad association of town halls on the western Costa del Sol. The plant, in any case, would have to go through an exhaustive environmental process.

One million cubic metres of wells

From the wells approximately 1 million cubic metres per year (water for 15,000 people) would be treated and from the desalination plant, in a first phase 2.8 (slightly less than 45,000 inhabitants) and in subsequent extensions, nine (for slightly more than 130,000).

The mayor of Estepona, Jose María García Urbano, has been working to tackle the drought and promote this double desalination system in his municipality for two years.

Water policies

The project to treat seawater is not easy to fit into the overall water management on the Costa del Sol. The Junta de Andalucía and Acosol are working on extending the Marbella desalination plant to 20 cubic hectometres per year and will activate the first project for another seawater plant in the Mijas-Fuengirola area. However, management of the facility has not been decided.

The competence for desalination lies with Acosol. Everything indicates that its technicians and staff should be the ones to take over the seawater plant. But there are three problems: the financing is one hundred percent municipal; this would have an impact on the desalination levy paid by the 11 municipalities that make up the association; and finally, the initial dimensions of the desalination plant are not proportional to the needs of a coast that drinks 90 hm3 per year.

The sea desalination plant is modular, next to the mouth of the Castor river, so it can be expanded in phases. The wells are located in a building that has already been completed.