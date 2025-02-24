Costa del Sol coastal path to be extended with new section in Estepona

María Albarral Estepona Monday, 24 February 2025, 13:47 Compartir

The town hall of Estepona has put out to tender a contract for the extension of the coastal boardwalk. The path, 95% of which has already been completed in the municipality, will see the addition of a new section in the Matas Verdes area, on the east side of the town.

The new project plans a 575-metre-long wooden footbridge, allowing the extension between Avenida de la Playa and Marriott's Playa Andaluza - a possibility that is being studied at the moment. It will also connect with the coastal sectors of Punta de Baños-Casasola and Saladillo beach, which is already under construction.

The new project has a base tender price of 782,106 euros, including VAT, and a completion period of 5 months.

Deputy mayor for development and infrastructure Ana Velasco has stated that the objective of the initiative is to extend the coastal promenade, in accordance with environmental protection. The project has been authorised by the provincial delegation of the department of sustainability and environment of the Junta de Andalucía.

Wooden decking will be used in the construction of the footpath - a soft material selected for its better adaptation to the natural environment. The promenade will be fitted with safety railings and lighting.

Estepona town hall remains committed to creating a great footpath that will connect the entire coastline.