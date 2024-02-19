Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Teenager scooter rider in intensive care after being hit by alleged drunk driver in Estepona
The 18-year-old was found seriously injured after the collision and was rushed to hospital in Marbella before being transferred to the Regional Hospital of Malaga

Irene Quirante

Monday, 19 February 2024, 17:18

An 18-year-old man was admitted to intensive care at the Hospital Regional in Malaga after being hit by a car in Estepona while riding a scooter in the early hours of Saturday.

As confirmed to SUR by sources, the driver involved in the incident, a 43-year-old woman, is being investigated as it appears she was over the legal drink-driving limit.

According to witnesses who raised the alarm with authorities at about 1am, the young man was injured after being hit by a car near an industrial building in Estepona, on Avenida José Martín Méndez on 17 February.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and found the teenager seriously injured, having apparently suffered a hard blow to the head. He was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, before then being taken to the Hospital Regional Universitario in Malaga.

