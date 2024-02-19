Teenager scooter rider in intensive care after being hit by alleged drunk driver in Estepona

Irene Quirante Monday, 19 February 2024, 17:18 Compartir Copiar enlace

An 18-year-old man was admitted to intensive care at the Hospital Regional in Malaga after being hit by a car in Estepona while riding a scooter in the early hours of Saturday.

As confirmed to SUR by sources, the driver involved in the incident, a 43-year-old woman, is being investigated as it appears she was over the legal drink-driving limit.

According to witnesses who raised the alarm with authorities at about 1am, the young man was injured after being hit by a car near an industrial building in Estepona, on Avenida José Martín Méndez on 17 February.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and found the teenager seriously injured, having apparently suffered a hard blow to the head. He was rushed to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella, before then being taken to the Hospital Regional Universitario in Malaga.